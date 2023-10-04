Khaleda left with no option but to seek presidential clemency: Law minister

There is no legal avenue remaining for Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairperson, Khaleda Zia, to go abroad for medical treatment, said Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq on Wednesday.

"Legal matters are past and fully closed now. The only option remaining is to seek presidential clemency. If she (Khaleda Zia) acknowledges her crimes and requests pardon from the president, that’s her matter, not mine," he added.