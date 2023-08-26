BNP will destroy Awami League overnight if comes to power: Quader

BNP will destroy Awami League overnight if it comes to power, said Awami League (AL) general secretary Obaidul Quader today.

"They have already destroyed us. They will finish the rest of their task overnight if they come to power," Obaidul Quader said while addressing a discussion and food distribution programme among destitute people at Darus Salam Balur Math in the city's Mirpur-1 area.

If Sheikh Hasina is defeated, Bangladesh as well as the poor people and the country's independence will be defeated, Quader said, urging the people to ensure prime minister Sheikh Hasina's victory in the next general polls.

Dhaka City North unit of AL organised the programme, marking the 48th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the National Mourning Day.