BNP will destroy Awami League overnight if comes to power: Quader

BNP will destroy Awami League overnight if it comes to power, said Awami League (AL) general secretary Obaidul Quader today.
"They have already destroyed us. They will finish the rest of their task overnight if they come to power," Obaidul Quader said while addressing a discussion and food distribution programme among destitute people at Darus Salam Balur Math in the city's Mirpur-1 area.
If Sheikh Hasina is defeated, Bangladesh as well as the poor people and the country's independence will be defeated, Quader said, urging the people to ensure prime minister Sheikh Hasina's victory in the next general polls.
Dhaka City North unit of AL organised the programme, marking the 48th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the National Mourning Day.
Obaidul Quader said that there is no alternative to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership in the country.
"There is no affectionate leader like her (Sheikh Hasina) and no competent administrator like her in Bangladesh. There is also no other popular leader in the country than her, who is leading Bangladesh in the world crisis," he said.
Noting that there is no alternative to Sheikh Hasina to become the next prime minister, the AL general secretary said, "I want to know from all the parties as well as the countrymen, please tell me, who else is the worthy leader like Sheikh Hasina? Whom will BNP make their leader?"
Questioning that do the country's people want Sheikh Hasina to resign, Quader said caretaker government system was abolished following a court order.
"Do the country's people want this (caretaker government)? Why do they (BNP) want? In fact, they are making innocent comments publicly but their minds are full of poisons," Quader said, adding, they are saying they will cause no harm to Awami League if BNP comes to power.
Mentioning that Sheikh Hasina's defeat in the polls will have an adverse effect on the country's ongoing development, he said, "So everyone should be united. We will fight with empty hands. But if the atrocities come, we will resist it with iron hands."
Metrorail, Elevated Expressway will make you feel like you are abroad, the AL general secretary said, adding Sheikh Hasina keeps her promises that she makes to the people.
"They (BNP) will see darkness in the days coming ahead. If you vote for them, they will destroy Bangladesh. They will make Bangladesh Pakistan and Afghanistan. They are plotting that trap," Quader said.
Dhaka city north unit of AL president Sheikh Bazlur Rahman presided over the discussion while general secretary SM Mannan Kachi moderated it.