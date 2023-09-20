BNP reinvigorated, AL divided

Leadership crisis left Dinajpur BNP reeling for the whole 15 years of the current government as most of the important leaders of the party were battered by cases and harassment. Amid such a stalemate, Mofazzal Hossain and Bakhtiar Ahmed were made president and secretary in last year’s May. The turnout in BNP’s political programmes henceforth has increased.

Sources said 20 organisational units out of a total 22 got full committees.

Committees could not be announced in Chirirbandar and Khansama upazilas due to internal conflicts. The committees of Jubo Dal and Swecchasebak Dal were also formed. The leaders-activists of other front and associate bodies are also actively participating in the political programmes.

Candidates in 3 constituencies who are interested to contest in the election have put up posters and banners. However, district BNP’s secretary Bakhtiar Ahmed said they are not at all bothered about who will contest in the polls, rather they focus on realising the demand for a neutral polls-time government.

He said the party leaders and activists of the district are facing over 160 ‘political cases’. Over 4,000 leaders and activists who are accused in those cases have to appear before courts six-seven times in a month. Their normal life, businesses are hampered due to those cases.

Bakhtiar said he is accused in a total of 43 such cases.