Four Islamist parties with ‘political clout’ not participating in election

Many important registered Islamist political parties are not joining the race of the twelfth national election slated to be held on 7 January 2024.

Most of these parties that are familiar in the political arena are yet to make an announcement to join the election.

These are four Qawmi-madrasa based parties—Islami Andolon Bangladesh, Bangladesh Khelfat Majlish, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam and Khelafat Majlish.

Other than these parties, the Islamist party that has political clout is Jamaat-e-Islam. The party is not registered with the election commission right now.

These five political parties are deemed important among Islamist parties. These parties have a certain support base in the country.

On the other hand, the Islamist parties that have so far announced to join the election fray do not have much support in the ground. Few candidates were elected lawmakers from these parties in the past.

Of the 44 political parties registered with the EC, 11 are Islamists. Seven of these parties have declared their participation in the next general election.

These are: Bangladesh Khilafat Andolon, Islami Oikya Jote, Islamic Front Bangladesh, Islamic Front, Bangladesh Tariqat Federation, Zaker Party and Bangladesh Supreme Party. Out of this, only the Tariqat Federation had representation in the last two parliaments.

Among the two Qawmi Madrasa-based parties that are going to the polls Bangladesh Khilafat Andolon was founded by Maulana Mohammad Ullah Hafezzi Huzur. His son Ataullah Hafezzi is the amir (chief) of this party now. Another party, Islami Oikya Jote, was founded by late Mufti Fazlul Haque Amini, son-in-law of Hafezzi Huzur. Amini’s son Abul Hasanat Amini is now the chairman of this party. On Thursday night, the top leaders of both the parties met the prime minister at his Ganabhaban office.