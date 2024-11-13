CPB rally foiled as banner, microphone taken away in Panchagarh

A group of people have allegedly obstructed a street rally of Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) in Pancharagh’s Tentulia upazila.

CPB claimed those who obstructed the programme identified themselves as leaders and activists of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

The street rally was attended by CPB’s general secretary Ruhin Hossain Prince. When Ruhin Hossain was addressing the rally, the loudspeaker and banner of the rally was taken away. The incident took place at Tetultala area in Tentulia upazila.

CPB leaders and locals said the party organised the street rally as part of its pre-scheduled ‘Ganatantra Jagaran Jatra’ against oppression and discrimination in the afternoon.

While CPB’s general secretary Ruhin Hossain was addressing the rally, some youth came and started an altercation with CPB leaders. At one point the youth took away the banner terming the CPB as ‘Awami League’s cohorts’. They also snatched the microphone from Ruhin Hossain. Later the CPB leaders left the place informing the police.