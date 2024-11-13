CPB rally foiled as banner, microphone taken away in Panchagarh
A group of people have allegedly obstructed a street rally of Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) in Pancharagh’s Tentulia upazila.
CPB claimed those who obstructed the programme identified themselves as leaders and activists of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.
The street rally was attended by CPB’s general secretary Ruhin Hossain Prince. When Ruhin Hossain was addressing the rally, the loudspeaker and banner of the rally was taken away. The incident took place at Tetultala area in Tentulia upazila.
CPB leaders and locals said the party organised the street rally as part of its pre-scheduled ‘Ganatantra Jagaran Jatra’ against oppression and discrimination in the afternoon.
While CPB’s general secretary Ruhin Hossain was addressing the rally, some youth came and started an altercation with CPB leaders. At one point the youth took away the banner terming the CPB as ‘Awami League’s cohorts’. They also snatched the microphone from Ruhin Hossain. Later the CPB leaders left the place informing the police.
Ruhin Hossain told Prothom Alo that those who obstructed the rally identified themselves as leaders of The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. One of them was later identified as Hazrat Ali who claimed to be the local convener of the student movement.
“We have informed Tentulia police station and Hasnat Abdullah, central convener of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement,” Ruhin Hossain said.
Asked about the allegation, Hazrat Ali told Prothom Alo, “Locals obstructed the rally as cohorts of fall fascists were present there. I just went there to solve the issue. But I’m now being implicated.”
Tentulia model police station’s officer-in-charge Md Enayet Kabir said an altercation ensued as some youths obstructed the CPB rally.
“Hazrat Ali is a known face. Everyone knows him. I went there myself. None was accusing Hazrat Ali at that moment, not even the CPB leaders. I don’t understand why they are now bringing up Hazrat’s name,” said the OC.