Police, BNP clash in Dholaikhal

The police and BNP leaders and activists clashed at the Old Dhaka’s Dholaikhal area on Saturday morning. The police also used tear gas on the BNP sit-in programme.

During the clashes, BNP’s senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy and other leaders and activists were present. Gayeshwar Chandra Roy sustained injuries in the clashes.