BNP won't contest, wary of 'Ukil' model

BNP will not take part in the elections of the five populous and important city corporations of the country, scheduled to be held in May and June this year.
The party leaders have said, based on their decision not to take part in any election under this government, they have been boycotting the local government elections and the parliamentary by-elections.
If they take part in the five city corporation elections, just on the eve of the national elections, the party stand will be questionable.
At the same time they are wary that there may be some who will break away from the party to contest in these polls, in the manner of Ukil Abdus Sattar who contested in the Brahmanbaria-2 by-polls.
According to the election commission schedule, the Gazipur City Corporation elections will be held on 25 May this year. Next, on 12 June, the city corporation elections of Khulna and Barisal will be held.
On 21 June the elections to the Rajshahi and Sylhet city corporations will take place.
Leaders of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) say that they are carrying out a movement along with many parties and alliances, demanding the resignation of this government and parliamentary elections under a non-partisan caretaker government.
They say that after boycotting the elections so long, it will be harmful to the movement if they suddenly join the city corporation polls jut six months ahead of the national election. It will give out a message to the people and the party leaders and workers that eventually BNP will also participate in the next parliamentary election under this government.
Wary of Ukil Sattar model
Meanwhile, there is wavering among leaders and activists of the party over relinquishing the five important city corporations, after Dhaka and Chattogram. In the Brahmanbaria-2 by-election, Ukil Abdus Sattar broke away from the party to join the by-poll and won with the support of ruling Awami League. The party leadership is wary about others following the Ukil Sattar model to contest in the polls.
Many leaders at the field level have said that in the present context, these elections to the five city corporations are important to understand the pulse of the people in these five regions of the country.
The general people are unhappy with the government. They do not want to see anyone grabbing seats in an uncontested fray.
This is one reason that people have an interest in these elections. Then again, there is also curiousity about the role of the Kazi Habibul Awal election commission in conducting the polls. They feel that this can be a litmus test before the national polls, to see how they will deal with any vote rigging or vote manipulations by the government.
BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, speaking to Prothom Alo, said, "The question of joining the election will only arise if the election is held. Where there is not election, what is the point of going there? Our stand is clear. It is meaningless to take part in elections under this government. What happens here in the name of election, is nothing but a cheating the nation."
About anyone breaking away from the party to join the election, Amir Khasru said, "There have always been Ukil Sattar models, outcast models. We do not worry over this at all. Outcasts will always remain outcasts."
Focus on party decision
Nazrul Islam Manju had been BNP's mayoral candidate in the last Khulna city corporation election. Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said, "The people are interested in the election, the party workers are eager too. They do not want Awami League to take advantage of an empty contest. But BNP will not take part in the election. If the party takes the decision not to contest, then we can't join the election."
Among these the five city corporations, the mayor of Sylhet, Ariful Haque Chowdhury, is a BNP leader. His close associates say he is eager to join the election. Party sources say he left Dhaka for London on Thursday.
His associates also say he has gone to London to directly discuss this election issue with BNP's acting chairman Tarique Rahman. Nazrul Islam of Khulna is also reportedly eager to contest in this election. He is in favour of taking up the movement and the election as a challenge.
Prior to his departure for London, Ariful Haque Chowdhury told Prothom Alo that the party decision was the final decision. He was unwilling at the moment to comment on the election. However, he advised to wait and see, time will say.
Our decision is not to join elections under the present government. This decision remains intact and has not been changedMirza Fakhrul Islam, secretary general, BNP
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said the party did not have any separate decision about Ariful Haque Chowdhury's candidature. Replying to a question in this connection, he told Prothom Alo, "If he contests in the election. He will do that on his own accord. There is nothing for us to do. We have said nothing from the party."
BNP still says 'no' to the election
Since 2021, BNP has not been taking part in any election under the present government and the election commission. It did not take part in the Narayanganj and Cumilla city corporation elections last year either.
Narayanganj district BNP convener Taimur Alam Khandakar and Cumilla's Monirul Haque (Sakku) were expelled from the party for violating party decision and contesting for the mayor post.
Sources among the policymakers say that this time too, if anyone violates party decision to contest in the five city election, they may be expelled.
Mirza Fakhrul Islam, speaking to Prothom Alo, said, "Our decision is not to join elections under the present government. This decision remains intact and has not been changed."
As to whether there is any possibility of taking party in the five city corporation elections, Mirza Fakhrul Islam said, "The question does not arise. How can we talk about elections at this moment?"
Though there is a vacillation and divided opinion about the five city corporation elections among the field level leaders and workers, BNP's leadership remains steadfast in its stand not to take part in any elections under the Awami League government.