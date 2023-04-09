BNP won't contest, wary of 'Ukil' model

Meanwhile, there is wavering among leaders and activists of the party over relinquishing the five important city corporations, after Dhaka and Chattogram. In the Brahmanbaria-2 by-election, Ukil Abdus Sattar broke away from the party to join the by-poll and won with the support of ruling Awami League. The party leadership is wary about others following the Ukil Sattar model to contest in the polls.

Many leaders at the field level have said that in the present context, these elections to the five city corporations are important to understand the pulse of the people in these five regions of the country.

The general people are unhappy with the government. They do not want to see anyone grabbing seats in an uncontested fray.

This is one reason that people have an interest in these elections. Then again, there is also curiousity about the role of the Kazi Habibul Awal election commission in conducting the polls. They feel that this can be a litmus test before the national polls, to see how they will deal with any vote rigging or vote manipulations by the government.

BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, speaking to Prothom Alo, said, "The question of joining the election will only arise if the election is held. Where there is not election, what is the point of going there? Our stand is clear. It is meaningless to take part in elections under this government. What happens here in the name of election, is nothing but a cheating the nation."