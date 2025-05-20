Mirza Fakhrul alleges orchestrated plot to delay national elections

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has alleged that there is a well-devised plot underway to postpone the upcoming national elections.

He made these remarks while addressing a meeting virtually on Tuesday afternoon, organised to mark the 44th death anniversary of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman. The event took place at the Institution of Engineers in Dhaka.

In his speech, Mirza Fakhrul stated that “a dark shadow is emerging over the new possibilities created through the bloodshed of thousands of students and citizens — possibilities for establishing democracy and building a truly fascism-free Bangladesh.”

He warned that there is an active attempt to deprive the public of their rights, particularly their right to vote.