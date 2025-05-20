Mirza Fakhrul alleges orchestrated plot to delay national elections
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has alleged that there is a well-devised plot underway to postpone the upcoming national elections.
He made these remarks while addressing a meeting virtually on Tuesday afternoon, organised to mark the 44th death anniversary of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman. The event took place at the Institution of Engineers in Dhaka.
In his speech, Mirza Fakhrul stated that “a dark shadow is emerging over the new possibilities created through the bloodshed of thousands of students and citizens — possibilities for establishing democracy and building a truly fascism-free Bangladesh.”
He warned that there is an active attempt to deprive the public of their rights, particularly their right to vote.
He further claimed that a particular faction has initiated divisive politics, saying, “Efforts are being made to sow division among communities. A conspiracy is underway to set government institutions against one another.”
Mirza Fakhrul also alleged that certain individuals have infiltrated the government in an attempt to destabilise the country. “Some people, having gained access to the government, are trying to steer Bangladesh in a different direction,” he said.
In response to these developments, the BNP secretary general called upon all party leaders and activists to remain vigilant and to stand firm against any conspiracies.
To commemorate the death anniversary of Ziaur Rahman, the BNP will launch an eight-day programme beginning on 25 May. Youth rallies are scheduled to be held in Dhaka on 27 and 28 May. A discussion will take place at the Institution of Engineers at 3 PM on 29 May.
No other commemorative events will be held on those two days. On the morning of 30 May, party leaders and members will pay tribute at Ziaur Rahman’s grave.