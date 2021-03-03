HT Imam in critical condition

HT Imam, political adviser to prime minister Sheikh Hasina, has been undergoing treatment at the Combined Military Hospital, Dhaka for the last one month, said a source close to him.

HT Imam is in critical condition because of complexities related to his kidneys, lungs, heart and old age complexities.

Hossain Toufique Imam, the first cabinet secretary of the country is 82 years old.

He has been working as the adviser to Sheikh Hasina since 2009. He worked as public administration affairs adviser to her at first.