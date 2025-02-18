BNP and Jamaat’s beckoning leave Islamist parties in limbo

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami is trying to forge an alliance with Islamist parties ahead of the next general election after its longstanding relations with BNP became strained. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is also maneuvering to bring these Islamist parties under its fold in the electoral race.

Several sources said efforts by BNP and Jamaat have left these Islamist parties in a limbo. These parties are now pondering over which road will be more suitable for them in the election. However, all initiatives of these political parties are in the initial stage.

BNP is trying to keep the Islamist parties on its side during the election and if necessary reach an electoral understanding, relinquishing some seats. Meanwhile, Jamaat and Islami Andolan Bangladesh of Charmonai Pir are planning to bring the votes of Islamists to a ‘single ballot box’, by forging an alliance. These two parties have started separate drives to this the end. BNP has already held separate meetings with Islami Andolon Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish.

It is reported that BNP is likely to have meetings with other Islamist parties soon.