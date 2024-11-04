Trump’s remark embarrassed us: Adviser Khalid
Religious affairs adviser AFM Khalid Hossain Sunday said former US president Donald Trump’s claim on repression of religious minorities in Bangladesh was embarrassing.
“Because those who are here (in Bangladesh) believe that political, religious and socio-cultural rights of people of all religions are ensured. So, we cannot agree when we hear allegations that people from other religions are facing repression,” said the adviser.
He made the remarks following the inauguration of ‘Sunnah Foundation Conference Bangladesh-2024’ organised at Daffodil Islamic Centre of Daffodil International University Sunday.
The US presidential candidate from the Republican Party in a post on X (former Tweeter) wrote, “I strongly condemn the barbaric violence against Hindus, Christians, and other minorities who are getting attacked and looted by mobs in Bangladesh, which remains in a total state of chaos.”
Replying to Trump's comment, AFM Khalid Hossain said, “Many people say many things during the vote. Perhaps Trump made the remarks to secure some votes. But we believe and we are committed to ensure people from different religions are safe here. We’ve ensured their rights to observe religion, do business and join politics.”
He also said the minority communities have some demands which are being considered by the government.
The inaugural ceremony of the two-day long ‘Sunnah Foundation Conference Bangladesh-2024’ was chaired by Mohammad Monzur-e-Elahi, the foundation’s chairman of the organising committee.
Palestine embassy’s deputy head of mission Ziad Hamad, Kushtia Islamic University’s vice chancellor Nakib Mohammad Nasrullah, Islami Arabic University’s vice chancellor Mohammad Shamsul Alam and Daffodil International University’s vice chancellor M Lutfur Rahman, among others, spoke at the programme.