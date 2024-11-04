Trump’s remark embarrassed us: Adviser Khalid

Religious affairs adviser AFM Khalid Hossain Sunday said former US president Donald Trump’s claim on repression of religious minorities in Bangladesh was embarrassing.

“Because those who are here (in Bangladesh) believe that political, religious and socio-cultural rights of people of all religions are ensured. So, we cannot agree when we hear allegations that people from other religions are facing repression,” said the adviser.

He made the remarks following the inauguration of ‘Sunnah Foundation Conference Bangladesh-2024’ organised at Daffodil Islamic Centre of Daffodil International University Sunday.