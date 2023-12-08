AL not worried about sanctions: Quader

Obaidul Quader was speaking at a press conference at the party president’s political office in Dhanmondi, Dhaka on Friday afternoon.

The traders have been concerned since the announcement of the US’ new labour law.

Asked about the issue, Obaidul Quader said, “We know we have been approaching a peaceful, free and fair election under the election commission following the constitution. Why would there be any sanction then? If any sanction is imposed, it should be imposed on the BNP as they have been obstructing the electoral process. They have been committing acts of sabotage, setting fire to vehicles and trains and killing people. If the US wants to impose sanctions, only BNP and their collaborators have earned the qualification to get sanctioned.”