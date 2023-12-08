AL not worried about sanctions: Quader

Bangladesh Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said they are not worried about any sanction.
If any sanction is imposed, it should be imposed on the BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) since they are obstructing the electoral process, the AL leader claimed.
Obaidul Quader was speaking at a press conference at the party president’s political office in Dhanmondi, Dhaka on Friday afternoon.
The traders have been concerned since the announcement of the US’ new labour law.
Asked about the issue, Obaidul Quader said, “We know we have been approaching a peaceful, free and fair election under the election commission following the constitution. Why would there be any sanction then? If any sanction is imposed, it should be imposed on the BNP as they have been obstructing the electoral process. They have been committing acts of sabotage, setting fire to vehicles and trains and killing people. If the US wants to impose sanctions, only BNP and their collaborators have earned the qualification to get sanctioned.”
No obstacles, threats, sabotage and arson terrorism could stop holding the election, remarked Quader. “BNP and many of their allies have not taken part in the election. But there is no lack of spontaneity and exuberance among the people over the election.”
Speaking about the AL-led 14-party alliance, Obaidul Quader said there would be no crisis over seat sharing between the Awami League and its allies after 17 December. Whatever needs to be done will be done by that time, he insisted.
Alleging that different types of conspiracies go on centering the readymade garment sector of the country, the road transport and bridges minister said there is an attempt to use the garment sector workers for the commercial interests of some people, both from inside and outside of the country.
The AL general secretary also pledged to take steps to improve on the labour law if the party can form the government through the next election.
“So, there is no need to muddle the water over this. Those who are doing this, this is for their own interests,” he added.