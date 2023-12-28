BNP extends mass campaign for 2 more days

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has extended its mass campaign and leaflet distribution programmes by two more days as part of the party’s vote boycott and non-cooperation movement.
The campaign, which was set to end on Thursday, will continue on Friday and Saturday, announced by the party’s Senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi from a virtual press conference today.
The key opposition party has been observing the twin programmes from Tuesday to press home its demand of holding the forthcoming 12th parliamentary elections under a nonpartisan caretaker government.
Claiming the programmes a success, the senior BNP leader said people participated in the programmes spontaneously and thanked them on behalf of the party.
Meanwhile, the leaders and activists of the BNP took part in the programmes in the capital and other parts of the country on Thursday despite obstructions in many places.
While addressing the virtual press conference, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi also condemned the detention of Dhaka University’s Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal president Khorshed Alam alias Sohel and 10 others.
He also alleged that an indiscriminate arrest and detention of the party’s activists have been going on across the country.
BNP has enforced strike for four times and blockade for 12 times from 29 October since its mass rally at Naya Paltan was foiled due to police action on 28 October.
While enforcing the dawn-to-dusk blockade in the 13th spell on Sunday, the party announced the mass campaign and leaflet distribution programmes to mobilise the public opinion in support of its decision of boycotting the election, and demand for the resignation of the government and formation of a non-party caretaker government to oversee the parliamentary elections.