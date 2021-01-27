Md Rashid, a resident of Chattogram city, works in Cumilla. He went to Chattogram city three days ago on the occasion of the election.

On Wednesday morning, he went to the poling centre to cast his vote. But he couldn’t vote freely. Much to his regret, Md Rashid told Prothom Alo, “As long as I live, I will never vote in my life.”

Rashid, a resident of the city’s ward no. 4, went to the Forest Research High School polling centre in the morning to cast his vote. He left the centre at 9.50am.

After leaving the centre, Rashid regrettably shared his bitter experience with a neighbour where he talked to Prothom Alo.