Eden College BCL steeped in extortion, seat-allocation business

There has been rumours against Bangladesh Chhatra League’s (BCL) Eden Mohila College unit for quite some time, about extortion, seat-allotment business and forcing students to engage in illicit activities. The allegations have surfaced again due to infighting of the ruling party student wing’s college unit. A majority of the BCL leadership maintain that their leaders are behind these activities.

The gravest allegation against the BCL leadership is that they force the students to engage in illicit activities after taking compromising pictures of them under duress. Sometimes they even collect toll from the hapless students threatening to make these objectionable pictures go viral.

The BCL leaders confined two female students in a room last August and threatened to take their nude videos and make this public. The allegation was raised against Eden College BCL president Tamanna Jesmine Riva. An audio clip of the incident that went viral drew huge criticism. The college authorities have not taken any action against this allegation. In the latest incident, college BCL’s vice president Jannatul Ferdous on Sunday alleged that associates of the president and secretary Rajia Sultana forcibly took compromising pictures of her.

The 25 BCL leaders on Sunday brought out some allegations and placed their 8-point demand. Most of these are related to extortion of the top BCL leadership of the college, seat-allotment business and security issues of the general students. The president and secretary hold a separate press conference on the same day which ended in a clash between the two groups. Later the central BCL expelled 12 out of the 25 leaders and 4 activists.

The college saw a rather calm day on Monday as the associates of the president and secretary did not make any ‘showdown’ on the campus. The other group held a press conference on the campus and demanded the withdrawal of the expulsion orders against them. Later they went to the Awami League office to fast unto death. They, however, did not stay there for long and departed without holding the hunger strike.

Upon coming out from the AL office, expelled vice president Jannatul Ferdous told journalists, "We came here (AL Office) to inform the seniors of the matter. They have taken the responsibility to resolve the issue. We will no longer observe the hunger strike. We have no programmes either centering the expulsion issue."