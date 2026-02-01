BNP questions credibility of Jamaat ameer’s hacking claim after 9 hrs

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Sunday questioned the credibility of Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Shafiqur Rahman’s claim that his verified X account had been hacked, noting that the claim came nearly nine hours after a controversial post widely criticised as misogynistic.

Speaking at a press conference at the BNP’s election coordination committee office in Gulshan, committee spokesperson Mahdi Amin said it was reasonable to question how an account could be hacked at 4:55 pm but the claim only surfaced around 12:40 am, after public criticism had intensified.

Mahdi Amin said that when a verified or high-profile account is hacked, the primary responsibility is to inform the public immediately to prevent confusion.

“In this case, the hacking claim appeared only after public outrage spread,” he said, adding that no such clarification was posted on the Jamaat ameer’s Facebook account during that period, despite multiple posts being made there.