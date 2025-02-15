Consensus commission holds first meeting with parties today

The first meeting of the National Consensus Commission with the political parties begins today, Saturday. Chief Adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus will preside over the meeting as the chairman of the commission.

The meeting begins at 3:00 pm, at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital, chief adviser’s press wing sources confirmed.

A delegation from the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by its secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will join the meeting, BNP media cell member Shayrul Kabir Khan confirmed. Representatives from other political parties are also expected to join the meeting.