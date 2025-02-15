Consensus commission holds first meeting with parties today
The first meeting of the National Consensus Commission with the political parties begins today, Saturday. Chief Adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus will preside over the meeting as the chairman of the commission.
The meeting begins at 3:00 pm, at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital, chief adviser’s press wing sources confirmed.
A delegation from the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by its secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will join the meeting, BNP media cell member Shayrul Kabir Khan confirmed. Representatives from other political parties are also expected to join the meeting.
On Thursday, the interim government formed the seven-member 'National Consensus Commission', headed by professor Muhammad Yunus, to discuss the recommendations placed by the six reform commissions aimed at reaching a consensus on a number of political, constitutional and electoral reform agenda.
The other members of the commission are prof Ali Riaz, head of the constitution reform commission; Abdul Muyeed Chowdhury, head of public administration reform commission; Safar Raj Hossain, head of police reform commission; Badiul Alam Majumder, head of election reform commission; justice Emdadul Haque, head of judiciary reform commission; and Iftekharuzzaman, head of Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) reform commission.
The National Consensus Commission has a deadline of six months to reach a consensus among the political parties. The Chief Adviser's Office (CAO) is providing secretarial service to the commission.