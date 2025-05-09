Demand to ban Awami League being considered seriously, says Govt in a statement

The interim government is considering the demand to ban Bangladesh Awami League (AL) seriously, the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing said in a statement on Friday.

The statement said, recently, a demand to ban the Awami League on allegations of autocracy and terrorist activities has been raised by various political parties, organisations and the people. The government is considering it seriously. The government has already established communication with political parties in this regard and will make a decision soon after discussing with them.