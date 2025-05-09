Demand to ban Awami League being considered seriously, says Govt in a statement
The interim government is considering the demand to ban Bangladesh Awami League (AL) seriously, the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing said in a statement on Friday.
The statement said, recently, a demand to ban the Awami League on allegations of autocracy and terrorist activities has been raised by various political parties, organisations and the people. The government is considering it seriously. The government has already established communication with political parties in this regard and will make a decision soon after discussing with them.
“In this case, the government has taken into consideration the United Nations report on the terrorist activities of Awami League leaders and supporters. Until then, all are requested to keep patience. It is to mention that the government, with respect to public demand, has already banned the terrorist organisation Bangladesh Chhatra League under the existing laws,” it added.
The statement further said an initiative has been taken by the government to bring necessary amendments to the International Crimes Tribunal Act to take action against organisations involved in crimes against humanity.
“The government is aware of public resentment regarding the foreign travel of former president of the fascist government and murder case accused Abdul Hamid. The government is committed to take proper legal action against all involved in this,” the statement added.