Nearly 3,000 Awami League leaders-activists arrested from flash processions in Dhaka this year
The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested nearly 3,000 leaders and activists of the activity-banned Awami League and its various front and affiliated organisations over the past 10 months for taking part in flash processions across the capital.
DMP deputy commissioner (media and public relations division) Muhammad Talebur Rahman shared the information at a press conference held at the DMP media centre on Minto Road on Friday afternoon,
The briefing was organised following the detention of 46 leaders and activists from several flash processions in different parts of Dhaka earlier in the day.
Talebur Rahman said that the DMP has detained almost 3,000 leaders and activists of the activity-banned Awami League and its affiliated organisations from various areas of Dhaka throughout the year.
He further said that all those detained participated in flash processions. They were detained first and then formally arrested after verification.
Citing Friday’s operation, Talebur Rahman said that 46 people were arrested from seven different areas of the city — 18 from Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, 13 from Bijoynagar, four from Khilkhet, two from Uttara Sector 9, three each from Badda, Banani, and Tejgaon. Legal action has been initiated against them.
Replying to a query, the DMP official said that many of the arrested activists had come to Dhaka from outside the city to join the flash processions in exchange for money.
He added that some individuals are financially supporting these processions, and steps are being taken to bring such financiers under the law as well.
Talebur Rahman further stated that the purpose of these flash processions was to create public panic and assert political presence in the capital at any cost.
He said, “With the national election approaching, political activities will naturally intensify. However, there is no reason for public concern. We are taking election preparations keeping all these matters in mind. We remain alert and have the capacity to thwart any subversive activities.”
List of arrestees
Those who were arrested on Friday were: Awami League-affiliated student leaders — Barikul Islam Badhan (32), Vice-President of the banned Central Committee of Chhatra League; Suman Hossain (33), General Secretary of Satkhira District Chhatra League; Mejbaul Islam (25), Organisational Secretary of Kushtia Islamic University Chhatra League; Bazlur Rahman Badhan (30), Organisational Secretary of Bogura District Chhatra League; Nur Alam Siddique (41), Joint Convener of Noakhali Municipality Jubo League; Mohiuddin Ahmed Dolon (23), Vice-President of Barguna Sadar Upazila Chhatra League; Mominul Hasan Sohan (29), General Secretary of Trishal Upazila Chhatra League; Ashraf Al Kabir Chowdhury (27), Member of Sylhet District Chhatra League; Deb Juthi De Nob (23), Member of Fenchuganj Upazila Chhatra League; Rakibul Hasan (34), Yasin Arafat Shuvo (20), Tasrip Hossain (21), Khaled Bin Kawser (28), Saiful Islam Saif (31), Mithun Debnath (34), Monir Hossain Farhad (21), and Mithu Debnath (30).
Awami League activists — Anisuzzaman Roni (31), Munna Mia (26), Zakir Hossain Khan (22), Md Kamruzzaman (25), Mostafizur Rahman Jony (37), Sheikh Rasheduzzaman (35), Zahidul Islam Sunu (40), Md Robiul Awal (25), Alamgir Hossain Jony (30), Bishwajit Saha (30), Mahafuzur Rahman (30), A. Shukur (35), Abidur Rahman (20), Md Sabbir (19), Imon Hossain (19), Fatinur Shimul (19), Ariful Islam (19), Shrikantha Karmakar (20), Jiad Mahmud (21), Md Jiad (20), Md Aslam (21), Rifat Islam (19), Millat Babu (18), and Swapan Mia (22).
Jubo League activists — Mohammad Mamun Sheikh Parash (32), Shafiul Alam (35), and Mohammad Kuddus Sardar (32).
Swechchhasebak League activist — Mamun Sheikh (40), Mohammad Raju (30).