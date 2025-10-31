Nearly 3,000 Awami League leaders-activists arrested from flash processions in Dhaka this year

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested nearly 3,000 leaders and activists of the activity-banned Awami League and its various front and affiliated organisations over the past 10 months for taking part in flash processions across the capital.

DMP deputy commissioner (media and public relations division) Muhammad Talebur Rahman shared the information at a press conference held at the DMP media centre on Minto Road on Friday afternoon,

The briefing was organised following the detention of 46 leaders and activists from several flash processions in different parts of Dhaka earlier in the day.