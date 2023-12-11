Khaleda Zia shifted to CCU

She is under close observation, he added.

Khaleda Zia has been undergoing treatment at the Evercare Hospital for over four months since 9 August.

Earlier, Khaleda Zia was taken to CCU several times while undergoing treatment at that hospital.

Members of the medical board formed for the treatment of the BNP leader at a press conference said Khaleda Zia is at risk.

BNP leader Khaleda Zia’s medical board has been recommending that she be taken abroad and undergo a liver transplant.