Sarjis against mass arrest as many ‘post holders’ of BCL joined student movement

Former coordinator of Students Against Discrimination and general secretary of July Shaheed Smriti Foundation Sarjis Alam is against mass arrest of banned Bangladesh Chhatra League’s post holders from Dhaka University unit and its residential halls.

He said many had to join BCL out of compulsion. Many of them were in the movement of Students Against Discrimination.

In a long post on his Facebook page, Sarjis said this on Monday night.