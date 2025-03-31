NCP plans dialogue on reforms after Eid

Leaders of National Citizen’s Party (NCP) are spending a busy time in election-centric campaigns in their localities during the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday. The party is planning to hold discussions with different stakeholders about reforms after the Eid. The party might also roll out a series of programmes demanding Awami League’s trial, reform and Constituent Assembly elections.

Idea of these plans has been found upon discussion with top leaders of the NCP.

The leaders of this newly formed party of the youth maintain that the way BNP has taken stance against reform issues worry them. Therefore, they attach importance to discussing reform issues after Eid. The NCP's Reform Coordination Committee will discuss this issue at various levels.

The NCP is in a strict position on not giving Awami League any chance to do politics in the country. They are in favor of banning the Awami League. But instead of an executive order, they want it through the judicial process. The NCP wants Awami League's registration to be annulled for the time being before the judicial process is finished.

The NCP also wants Awami League and its affiliate organisations to not be able to carry out political activities while trial is ongoing. Apart from this, the party is in a strict position against any attempt to rehabilitate Awami League. Several leaders of the party have said that the issue of canceling Awami League's registration will be one of the main agendas in the NCP's politics after Eid.



