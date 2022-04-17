Ilias Ali and other disappeared leaders must be brought back: BNP

To mark the 10 years of his disappearance, the district BNP submitted a memorandum to the ministry at around 12:00pm on Sunday through the deputy commissioner.
The memorandum said alongside the prime minister, many high-ups of the government promised to trace M Ilias Ali back to the family, but it was not done even in 10 years. Besides, Sylhet students' leader Iftekhar Ahmed and Juned Ahmed are victims to enforced disappearance.
In the memorandum, BNP demanded that the missing leaders and activists immediately be traced and returned to their families.
After submitting the memorandum, the district BNP president Abdul Qaiyum Chowdhury told the journalists that "The US human rights report has highlighted the incidents of anarchy, injustice and enforced disappearances taking place in the country. The report incorporated the incidents of enforced disappearance of at least 600 leaders and activists, including M Ilias Ali. According to the report, the government has kept our party chairperson away from the election by convicting her in a concocted case."
He also said, "The government, elected without votes, is carrying out repression in the country. We are demanding the return of all disappeared leaders and activists. The movement will continue."