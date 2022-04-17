Ilias Ali and other disappeared leaders must be brought back: BNP

To mark the 10 years of his disappearance, the district BNP submitted a memorandum to the ministry at around 12:00pm on Sunday through the deputy commissioner.

The memorandum said alongside the prime minister, many high-ups of the government promised to trace M Ilias Ali back to the family, but it was not done even in 10 years. Besides, Sylhet students' leader Iftekhar Ahmed and Juned Ahmed are victims to enforced disappearance.

In the memorandum, BNP demanded that the missing leaders and activists immediately be traced and returned to their families.