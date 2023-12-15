Seat sharing: Menon gets Barishal-2, instead of 3

Bangladesh Workers' Party President Rashed Khan Menon will run in the upcoming national election from Barishal-2 (Ujirpur and Banaripara) constituency, instead of Barishal-3.
Ruling Awami League (AL) left the seat for its ally, Workers Party, as part of compromise about seat sharing among the 14-party alliance members. Therefore, the previous AL candidate will be dropped from the electoral race.
Rashed Khan Menon submitted nominations for both seats. Initially, the 14-party alliance selected Barishal-3 for Menon, but there is a strong candidate of Jatiya Party. Besides, Menon was discontent with the seat.
Later, the ruling party awarded him Barishal-2 constituency.
Confirming the development, Rashed Khan Menon told Prothom Alo that he will now run as a 14-party alliance candidate for the Barishal-2 constituency.