Seat sharing: Menon gets Barishal-2, instead of 3

Bangladesh Workers' Party President Rashed Khan Menon will run in the upcoming national election from Barishal-2 (Ujirpur and Banaripara) constituency, instead of Barishal-3.

Ruling Awami League (AL) left the seat for its ally, Workers Party, as part of compromise about seat sharing among the 14-party alliance members. Therefore, the previous AL candidate will be dropped from the electoral race.