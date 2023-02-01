AL ‘requests’ BNP men not to cast vote

Candidates nominated by ruling Awami League have “requested” the supporters of opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami not to go to the polling centres to cast their vote in the by-elections of Chapainawabganj-2 and Chapainawabganj-3 constituencies.

Besides, the local leaders of Awami League have taken the charge of coordinating the elections of lawyer Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan, who left BNP and have been contesting the by-elections in Brahmanbaria-2 constituency.

The AL leaders are allegedly trying to manipulate the voting unilaterally to ensure the win of Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan, who resigned along with other six MPs of opposition BNP from parliament in December. Central Awami League did not field any candidate from the constituency, reportedly to ensure the win of Abdus Sattar.