AL does vote robbing elections, this time too: GM Quader

Jatiya Party chairman GM Quader said today, Sunday, that by the afternoon it would be known whether their apprehension of a one-party rule being established in the country would come true or not.
“We always had an apprehension that we would be sacrificed by bringing us to the election. Through this sacrifice a one-party rule will be established. We would know by the afternoon whether this apprehension has come true or not,” said the JaPa chairman while talking to newspersons during visiting a polling centre in Rangpur-3 constituency on Sunday.
“We have information that our agents have been expelled in different places including Jamalpur and Cumilla. Awami League is repeating its old way of robbing votes in the election though we were assured time and again that nothing like that would happen,” he told the media.
The JaPa further stated, “An environment is being created where voting would not be normal. We haven’t got information from everywhere. We hoped the voting would be normal. But this is not so anywhere except in Rangpur.”
When asked whether the 2018 election scenario is being repeated, GM Quader said, “There are hints of that. They have a huge number of party activists. Though they are not obstructing in many places, they just remain silent, taking positions at different places. We are worried about this.”
Responding to a question on what stand JaPa would take if their apprehension comes true, GM Quader said, “I will talk about that when we take any decision. We shall take a decision after discussing with the party leaders.”
JaPa co-chairman and Rangpur city mayor Mostafizar Rahman was also present at that time.