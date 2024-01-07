AL does vote robbing elections, this time too: GM Quader

Jatiya Party chairman GM Quader said today, Sunday, that by the afternoon it would be known whether their apprehension of a one-party rule being established in the country would come true or not.

“We always had an apprehension that we would be sacrificed by bringing us to the election. Through this sacrifice a one-party rule will be established. We would know by the afternoon whether this apprehension has come true or not,” said the JaPa chairman while talking to newspersons during visiting a polling centre in Rangpur-3 constituency on Sunday.