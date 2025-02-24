We shouldn’t move away from country’s interest through unwanted debates: Tarique Rahman

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman on Monday said, “We should not move away from protecting the interests of the people and the country through unwanted debates.”

Any unwanted debates will provide an opportunity to anti-state elements. That is why everyone should stay alert to this end, he remarked.

Tarique Rahman was virtually addressing the Khulna City BNP’s biennial council at the town’s Circuit House Maidan on Monday. The council was held after 16 years.