We shouldn’t move away from country’s interest through unwanted debates: Tarique Rahman
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman on Monday said, “We should not move away from protecting the interests of the people and the country through unwanted debates.”
Any unwanted debates will provide an opportunity to anti-state elements. That is why everyone should stay alert to this end, he remarked.
Tarique Rahman was virtually addressing the Khulna City BNP’s biennial council at the town’s Circuit House Maidan on Monday. The council was held after 16 years.
News agency BSS adds: Tarique Rahman said, "There could be arguments and discussions on various issues of politics. But we must stay alert so that none can destroy the country by taking advantage of political controversies. In the midst of arguments and debates, such an environment should not arise in the country that tyranny or anti-state forces get an opportunity."
Stating that most of the people of the country are looking to BNP, Tarique Rahman said, if the environment for fair elections is ensured in the future, BNP will get the opportunity to come to power in the state and serve the people.
"However, we should not stay idle. Every leader and worker of BNP must be prepared. This must be reflected in our speech, work and everything. We must stand by the people even if we sacrifice our personal interests," he said.
Calling on the party leaders and workers to be inspired by martyred President Ziaur Rahman and BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, he said, if the people give BNP another chance, it will complete the unfinished work of the past.
Stating that the BNP's outline for state reforms is given in 31 points, the BNP top leader said, BNP will work in all sectors including health, education, agriculture and industry.
"In the UK, the state is responsible for all the health services of the people. However, it took them 77 years to reach that point. We will develop that system for the people of Bangladesh," he said.
Tarique Rahman said many years ago, Begum Khaleda Zia said one thing, that is - "the dictator Sheikh Hasina will destroy the country and flee from the country. Today, her words have come true. The dictator has looted, destroyed and fled. Now the country has to be pulled out of this ruin."
He underscored the need for practicing democracy in the party to bring better people to the leadership in stages.
Earlier, at around 10:15am, BNP Chairperson’s Adviser Amanullah Aman inaugurated the conference as national anthem and party hymn was played while, national and party flags were hoisted and balloon and pigeons were released.