Dr Kamal urges vigilance against obstacles to nation-building effort

Gono Forum President Emeritus Dr Kamal Hossain on Sunday urged all to remain alert so that no evil forces or conspiracies can create obstacles in rebuilding Bangladesh that was dreamt of through the country's blood-stained victory and the great Liberation War.

“The main goal of the freedom — gained through the great Liberation War — was to establish democracy, justice, human rights and build a society free from exploitation. But we have failed to achieve that in the last 54 years,” he said at a programme organised by Gono Forum marking his 88th birthday at the Jatiya Press Club in the capital.