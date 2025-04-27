Dr Kamal urges vigilance against obstacles to nation-building effort
Gono Forum President Emeritus Dr Kamal Hossain on Sunday urged all to remain alert so that no evil forces or conspiracies can create obstacles in rebuilding Bangladesh that was dreamt of through the country's blood-stained victory and the great Liberation War.
“The main goal of the freedom — gained through the great Liberation War — was to establish democracy, justice, human rights and build a society free from exploitation. But we have failed to achieve that in the last 54 years,” he said at a programme organised by Gono Forum marking his 88th birthday at the Jatiya Press Club in the capital.
Mentioning that a new opportunity has been created to establish democracy and justice through the mass movement and uprising of the last year, he said people are now dreaming of a new Bangladesh free from discrimination.
Dr Kamal hoped that the unity of students in the current situation will create a new horizon in the efforts to rebuild the country.
“We have to remember that in the past democratic institutions of the state were almost rendered ineffective by partisanship,” said Dr Kamal who was the chairman of 1972 constitution drafting committee.
He said it is necessary to reform these institutions and create a fair election environment, adding that it is the moral responsibility of all political parties and people to fully support the interim government that has been established under the leadership of Prof Muhammad Yunus.
The former law and foreign minister added that the timely implementation of the reforms will pave the way for a democratic transition through a free and fair election.
He also expressed deep respect for the martyrs of last year’s mass movement and offered condolences for the injured.