DUCSU election: Chhatra Shibir secures sweeping victory

In the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) election, candidates backed by Islami Chhatra Shibir under the banner of the Oikkoboddho Shikkharthi Jote (United Students’ Alliance) have secured nine out of the 15 key posts, including the Vice President (VP), General Secretary (GS), and Assistant General Secretary (AGS).

For the VP post, Shibir leader Abu Shadik Kayem won with 14,042 votes. His closest rival, BNP’s student wing leader Abidul Islam Khan, received 5,708 votes.

Independent candidate Shamim Hossain secured 3,883 votes, while Umaama Fatema of the Independent Students’ Unity Panel got 3,389 votes.

Abdul Kader from the Anti-Discrimination Students’ Union received 1,103 votes, and Tasnim Afroze Emi from the Resistance Council polled only 68 votes.