DUCSU election: Chhatra Shibir secures sweeping victory
In the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) election, candidates backed by Islami Chhatra Shibir under the banner of the Oikkoboddho Shikkharthi Jote (United Students’ Alliance) have secured nine out of the 15 key posts, including the Vice President (VP), General Secretary (GS), and Assistant General Secretary (AGS).
For the VP post, Shibir leader Abu Shadik Kayem won with 14,042 votes. His closest rival, BNP’s student wing leader Abidul Islam Khan, received 5,708 votes.
Independent candidate Shamim Hossain secured 3,883 votes, while Umaama Fatema of the Independent Students’ Unity Panel got 3,389 votes.
Abdul Kader from the Anti-Discrimination Students’ Union received 1,103 votes, and Tasnim Afroze Emi from the Resistance Council polled only 68 votes.
In the GS race, SM Farhad, president of Chhatra Shibir’s DU unit, won with 10,794 votes. His nearest contender, Chhatra Dal’s Shaikh Tanvir Baree Hamim, got 5,283 votes, followed by Meghmallar Bosu of Bangladesh Chhatra Union (Protirodh Porshod candidate) with 4,949 votes.
Independent candidate Arafat Chowdhury secured 4,044 votes, while Abu Baker Mojumder of the Anti-Discrimination Students’ Union received 2,131 votes.
For the AGS post, Chhatra Shibir candidate Md. Mohiuddin Khan won with 11,772 votes, defeating Chhatra Dal’s Tanvir Al Hadi Mayed (5,064 votes) and independent candidate Tahmid Al Mudasir (3,008 votes).
Protirodh Porshod’s Jabir Ahmed Jubel followed with 1,511 votes. Other candidates trailed far behind, with Mohiuddin Roni securing 1,137 votes, Ashrefa Khatun 900, Ashiqur Rahman Zim 796, and Hasib Al Islam 520 votes.
Shibir-backed candidates also swept several secretary posts, Fatema Tasnim Juma (Liberation War & Democratic Movements) – 10,631 votes, Iqbal Haider (Science & Technology) – 7,833 votes, Khan Jasim (International Affairs) – 9,706 votes, Asif Abdullah (Transport Affairs) – 9,061 votes, Arman Hossain (Sports) – 7,255 votes, Umme Salma (Common Room, Reading Room & Cafeteria) – 9,920 votes, Sakhawat Zakaria (Human Rights & Law) – 11,747 votes, MM Al Minhaj (Health & Environment) – 7,038 votes, Mazharul Islam (Career Development) – 9,344 votes.
Outside the Shibir panel, three independent candidates claimed victory, Zubair Bin Neshari (Social Welfare) – 7,608 votes, Musaddiq Ali Ibne Mohammad (Literature & Culture) – 7,782 votes, Sanzida Ahmed Tonni (Research & Publications) – 11,708 votes.
For over 15 years of Awami League rule, Shibir was unable to operate openly on the Dhaka University campus, with suspected activists often subjected to physical assault in residential halls.
Following the fall of the Awami League government in the July mass uprising, Shibir resurfaced publicly in September last year. Within just a year of re-emergence, it has now claimed a sweeping victory in the DUCSU polls.
Last year, after Shibir resumed open activities, it was revealed that Shadik Kayem had played a behind-the-scenes role during the July uprising—helping set agendas and making key decisions.
At that time, it also became public that he was the president of Shibir’s DU unit. He currently serves as the central committee’s Publication Secretary.
Election rejected by rival candidates
Voting for the DUCSU was held on Tuesday from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, followed by the counting process. The announcement of results from different centres began around 1:30 am Wednesday, and the complete results were officially declared at 8:30 am at the Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Building, Dhaka University.
However, the outcome was rejected by BNP-backed Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal’s VP candidate Abidul Islam Khan and independent VP candidate Umama Fatema.
Shortly after 2:15 am, while counting was still underway, Abid posted on Facebook, “I had anticipated this orchestrated rigged result since afternoon. Insert whatever numbers you wish. I reject this staged mockery.”
About an hour later, Umama Fatema also announced her boycott through a Facebook post, writing, “Boycott! Boycott! I reject DUCSU.”
Calling the election “a shamelessly rigged election,” she added, “After 5 August, the DU administration has gifted the nation a disgrace—an administration serving Shibir.”
BNP’s Chhatra Dal GS candidate Shaikh Tanvir Baree Hamim also alleged irregularities.
In a Facebook post, he wrote: “If students of Dhaka University believe this to be their verdict, I respect it. I now await their reactions.”
He further alleged, “Although today’s election was festive from morning till afternoon, irregularities surfaced at several centres. Particularly during counting, machine glitches, fraud, and rigging were evident.”
Allegations of rigging after peaceful polling
This year’s DUCSU election saw 10 panels contesting, along with a significant number of independent candidates.
In total, 471 candidates ran for DUCSU’s 28 posts, while 1,035 candidates competed for 234 hall union posts across 18 halls.
Campaigning ran from 26 August to 7 September, during which candidates pledged to end campus dominance politics and address various student issues.
On election day, voting took place at eight centres set up in academic and administrative buildings. More than 78 per cent voter turnout was recorded, according to preliminary estimates.
From early morning, long queues formed in front of polling centres. Many students waited for hours to cast their votes, with a notable presence of female students. Non-residential students also turned out in large numbers.
As the day progressed, however, rival panels began accusing each other of violating electoral codes of conduct, with some also alleging bias by the university administration.
Around 6:45 pm, several candidates staged a sit-in in front of the TSC polling centre, led by Chhatra Dal’s VP candidate. Independent AGS candidate Hasibul Islam later joined them. They claimed the administration blocked them from entering to observe the counting process.
After about half an hour at TSC, the group marched toward the Senate Building. During the protest, Chhatra Dal activists chanted, “Vote thieves, vote thieves, Jamaat-Shibir vote thieves.”
At that time, the LED screen in front of TSC temporarily went dark before resuming around 7:45 pm.
At 8:00 pm, clashes broke out between Chhatra Dal and Shibir activists in front of the University Laboratory School and College polling center. Later, Chhatra Dal activists staged demonstrations in front of several other centres, chanting “vote thieves.”
That night, Abdul Kader, VP candidate of the Anti-Discrimination Students’ Union, held a press conference at TSC where he accused the university administration of bias.
Despite these allegations, Chief Returning Officer Prof. Mohammad Zashim Uddin expressed satisfaction over the election.
While announcing the results Wednesday morning, he said, “Through this DUCSU election, we have set a fine model. We hope many other universities and even major colleges across Bangladesh will follow this example.”
(Additional reporting by Prothom Alo correspondents Mohammad Mostafa, Mehedi Hasan, Abdullah Al Zobayer, Asif Howlader, Syed Rifat Moslem, Ahmad Ullah Yusuf, Noman Siddique, and Tahmid Sakib.)