Like AL, its allies have to contest the election: Quader

Ruling Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has clarified that the party will not pull out from any constituency to help its allies win in the forthcoming parliamentary elections.
“We will compete in the election, the allies also have to do the same. There is no alternative to competition. An election result must come through competition,” he said at a press briefing at Dhanmondi in Dhaka on Tuesday.
Regarding the independent candidates, Quader said the party permitted them to compete in the election and it will stick to the decision.
“There are independent candidates in the election and they have been instructed to follow the electoral code of conduct. Nobody will play a role like that of forcible or free-style election,” he explained.
The ruling party leader also clarified that the allies may raise objections, but the ruling party would stick to its decision regarding the independent candidates.
Who is the ruling party competing with? Quader, in response to the query, said, “Nobody has the scope to win uncontested in the election. There must be a competition with whoever the contender is.”
Regarding seat negotiation with the Jatiya Party, the Awami League general secretary said they must go through competition and there is no scope to leave a seat uncontested.
Over the ruling party candidates’ stance against the independent ones, Quader said there are no issues of comfort or discomfort. There is no scope to consider if some candidates feel uncomfortable. The issue has already been settled.
He alleged that the BNP and Jamaat are a big threat to the security of the country as well as its people.
“The BNP does politics holding the people hostage. A programme of BNP and Jamaat refers to setting fire to vehicles, violence, and secret attack. They set a number of buses on fire yesterday (Monday). We would say the election cannot be foiled through violence and terrorism,” he said.
Quader urged the election commission and law enforcement agencies to take stringent action against the anti-election forces and chaos.