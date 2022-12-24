Awami League leaders-activists start gathering at Suhrawardy Udyan

The theme of this year’s council is: “Development journey under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina with the determination to build a developed, prosperous and smart Bangladesh of Bangabandhu’s dream”.
According to party sources, the council usually goes on for two days but this time, it will be held for a day. Keeping the global recession in mind, AL has taken this initiative of curtailing the programme.
About 7,000 councilors and lakhs of delegates are expected to participate in this year’s National Council.
The first session will begin at 10:30am. There will be a break for lunch and prayers.
Party sources said that Awami League will form its executive committee, taking into consideration the 12th national election scheduled for early 2024.
Those who will assume leadership will confront all domestic and foreign conspiracies and work to implement the election manifesto of Awami League.
A spectacular stage has been erected in the shape of a boat at Suhrawardy Udyan. The stage is 80 feet long and 44 feet wide.
There will be five gates for entry. One of these is a VIP gate, while the other four are for councilors. The gates were opened for councilors and delegates from 7 am. Councilors and delegates are seen entering the venue through the gates amid tight security.