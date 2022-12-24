Awami League leaders-activists start gathering at Suhrawardy Udyan

The theme of this year’s council is: “Development journey under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina with the determination to build a developed, prosperous and smart Bangladesh of Bangabandhu’s dream”.

According to party sources, the council usually goes on for two days but this time, it will be held for a day. Keeping the global recession in mind, AL has taken this initiative of curtailing the programme.

About 7,000 councilors and lakhs of delegates are expected to participate in this year’s National Council.