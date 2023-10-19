Prime minister denounces BNP as a terrorist party that kills people

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday labeled BNP as a “terrorist party that kills people.”

“BNP is a terrorist party and a party that kills people. They everyday want our resignation and topple us through movement. It’s fine. Let them continue their movement,” she told an event at Sarak Bhabhan in the city’s Tejgaon area.

The prime minister said she won’t like to call BNP as an opposition party as it has no representation in the4 parliament. “In a democratic system the opposition party is the one which has seats in parliament,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina was addressing the programme arranged to mark the opening of 150 newly constructed bridges in 39 districts and 14 newly constructed overpasses of the Roads and Highways Department simultaneously.

She said the government has no objection to BNP’s movement, but will act tough against any possible arson violence for the sake of protecting the people.