Raushan announces herself as JaPa chairman

Jatiya Party chief patron Raushan Ershad has announced herself as the chairman of the party and Kazi Mamunur Rashid, a presidium member of the party, as the secretary general on Sunday.

In the same order, Raushan removed GM Quader and Mujibul Haque from their respective roles as chairman and secretary general.

Raushan Ershad announced the decision at a meeting to exchange views with the leaders and activists who were expelled, removed and resigned at different times. The meeting was organised at her Gulshan residence at around 12:45 pm.