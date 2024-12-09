Former AL minister, state minister and MP spotted at Hasina's virtual rally in UK
A former minister, state minister and lawmakers of deposed Awami League government were spotted in a programme virtually joined by former prime minister Sheikh Hasina in the UK. A former cabinet secretary was also seen in the attendance.
Among those seen sitting in the audience of the rally were former fisheries and livestock minister Abdur Rahman, former minister of state for expatriates' welfare and overseas employment Shofiqur Rahman Chowdhury, former member of parliament Habibur Rahman Habib, and former cabinet secretary Kabir Bin Anwar.
UK Awami League organised Sheikh Hasina's virtual rally at the Impression Venue in East London yesterday, Sunday.
Abdur Rahman, Shofiqur Rahman Chowdhury, Habibur Rahman Habib, and Kabir Bin Anwar made their first public appearance at this London rally after the fall of the Awami League government.
Abdur Rahman, former lawmaker of Faridpur-1 constituency, is a presidium member of Awami League. Shofiqur Rahman Chowdhury is a former member of parliament from Sylhet 2 constituency. Habibur Rahman Habib is a former member of parliament from Sylhet 3 constituency. Former cabinet secretary Kabir Bin Anwar was made co-chairman of Awami League's election steering committee for the twelfth general election on 5 January.
Awami League government was toppled in a student-led mass uprising on 5 August and Sheikh Hasina fled to India. She has been staying there since then.
Most of the ministers, lawmakers, leaders and activists went into hiding after the fall of Awami League government. Many of them supposedly fled the country after the uprising. Some of them have been seen in public for the first time in Awami League’s London rally. These leaders are accused in several cases.
A court in Dhaka on 1 October imposed a ban on foreign trips of Kabir Bin Anwar following a petition of Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).