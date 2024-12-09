Former AL minister, state minister and MP spotted at Hasina's virtual rally in UK

A former minister, state minister and lawmakers of deposed Awami League government were spotted in a programme virtually joined by former prime minister Sheikh Hasina in the UK. A former cabinet secretary was also seen in the attendance.

Among those seen sitting in the audience of the rally were former fisheries and livestock minister Abdur Rahman, former minister of state for expatriates' welfare and overseas employment Shofiqur Rahman Chowdhury, former member of parliament Habibur Rahman Habib, and former cabinet secretary Kabir Bin Anwar.

UK Awami League organised Sheikh Hasina's virtual rally at the Impression Venue in East London yesterday, Sunday.