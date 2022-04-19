Jamaat-e-Islami forming village-based committees

Although Jamaat-e-Islami has had no visible activities in national politics for a long time, the party is working on the formation of village-based committees.

Party sources say they are lying low due to 'adverse circumstances'.

Rather than any open activities, they are more focused on increasing their organisational strength.

Speaking to several leaders at a policy making level within Jamaat-e-Islami, it was learnt that while they may remain silent in the field, they are keeping a watch on the country's political developments.

They said that BNP for long has been trying to mobilise a greater political unity for the sake of free and credible elections in the country. In this regard if the opposition parties forge a greater unity and take up any new strategies or programmes, Jamaat will play an active role in this.