Jamaat-e-Islami forming village-based committees

Jamaat's relations with BNP are rather strained at the moment. Communication between the two parties are not as strong as before, even though Jamaat is still a member of the BNP-led 20-party alliance.
There are, however, discussions between the two parties about the election-centered movement in the offing and how the relations between the parties will be during the election.
Jamaat leaders say that the aim of Jamaat and BNP is the same -- the fall of this government. To this end, if the opposition alliance grows bigger, or if the 20-party alliance and the Jatiya Oikya Front are deactivated and a decision is taken for a simultaneous movement by all parties, then Jamaat will lend its full support. In other words, they are agreeable on principle with any strategy or programme of the opposition parties to push forward the demand for elections under a neutral government.
Jamaat leaders' observation is that if Awami League is defeated in the next election, it will have to face stern repercussions for its 'governance'. On the other hand, this election will be a lot like the last battle for BNP
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Jamaat-e-Islami's naib-e-amir Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher said, it is certain that there will be a movement. But how this will take place and under what process, is a matter of strategy. The 20-party alliance may be expanded or there may even be a simultaneous movement. As a party, Jamaat is ready to take up any programme or strategy.
Jamaat's assessment of the coming election is that Bangladesh no longer has the strength to bear another national election as that of 2014 or 2018. The leaders feel that in the local and national context, the next parliamentary election must be free, fair and neutral. After all, the country's future depends on this election. The next election will also determine the future of ruling Awami League and opposition BNP and Jamaat.
Jamaat leaders' observation is that if Awami League is defeated in the next election, it will have to face stern repercussions for its 'governance'. On the other hand, this election will be a lot like the last battle for BNP. Given the age of BNP's senior leaders, after this election they will be on the shelf. It is the same with Jamaat. For Jamaat, which lost its top leaders due to crimes against humanity in 1971, this election is a fight for existence. Taking all these matters into consideration, the party's leadership is concentrating on shaping up the organisation all over the country. Amidst all of this, Jamaat has been regularly issuing press releases and even staging sudden processions now and then over various issues in the capital city.
A member of Jamaat's central executive council told Prothom Alo, "Around 80 to 90 per cent of our work is internal, that is, organisational work or expanding the organisation. That is why even when there is no politics in the country, we have no problem with organisational tasks. We are now forming village-based committees."
While the party is ready to play a role in any strategy or programme of the opposition parties in the future, the plans of BNP's policymakers regarding the party is not clear. There are differences within BNP over taking Jamaat alongside in a united movement and in the elections. There have even been news reports that the party has responded negatively to Jamaat being included in a unified movement.
BNP secretary Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, however, has rejected reports that Jamaat's inclusion in a unified movement has been refused. He told Prothom Alo, the situation is taking a turn towards a simultaneous movement. Talks are on with political parties in this regard and nothing has been finalised.
A section of BNP leaders at the policymaking level, though, want to distance the party from Jamaat right now. They are even speaking openly to the media about this. They feel Jamaat's negative image pitches BNP into controversy too in the outside world. Now is the right time to part ways. But another section of the party is unwilling to lose Jamaat right now due to vote calculations.
Everyone is in consensus about the fall of this government and holding elections under a neutral government. Everyone will start a movement simultaneously from their respective positions and action will be taken as needed as the movement proceeds.Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, BNP standing committee member
Syed Abdullah Mohammed Taher, speaking to Prothom Alo, said, "Everyone has joined their alliance out of their own interests. But the things BNP leaders say about the alliance member Jamaat, is insulting. Perhaps it is not unbefitting in their party culture. But we will not play any part in breaking the alliance or moving away from it. That is clear."
Speaking to several BNP leaders at a policymaking level, it was learnt that they are placing importance on a simultaneous movement based in understanding with like-minded parties rather than dropping any party from an anti-government large alliance. After all, everyone has the same basic target, and that is the fall of this government.
BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, speaking to Prothom Alo, said, work regarding a unity is underway and discussions are being held with everyone. Everyone is in consensus about the fall of this government and holding elections under a neutral government. Everyone will start a movement simultaneously from their respective positions and action will be taken as needed as the movement proceeds.
* This report appeared in the print and online editions of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Ayesha Kabir