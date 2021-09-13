Jamaat leader Nizam Uddin held in Bishwanath

Nizam was the former Naib-e-Amir of Bishwanath Upazila Jamaat wing and the former chairman of Khazanchi Union Parishad in Sylhet.
Police SI Alok Das said, the Jamaat leader was sent to court soon after his arrest.
On 23 September, 2019, police arrested 17 top leaders of Bishwanath upazila Jamaat from the house of Naib-e-Amir Emad Uddin at Gandharkapon village in Bishwanath during a secret meeting.
Soon after the arrest police filed a case against them under the Speedy Trial Act.
Nizam, an accused in the case was fugitive for a long time, said police sources.