Jamaat, Shibir men join programmes of Hefazat-e-Islam: Islamic Gonotantrik Party

Islamic Gonotantrik Party chairman MA Awal has said extremists from the anti-liberation and defeated forces like Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and its student wing Islami Chhatra Shibir men have joined the ongoing programmes of Hefazat-e-Islam in the country.

He said this in a statement issued on Sunday afternoon.

Awal also said that they did not accept the independence of the country, and even after 50 years of independence, their position has not changed.

He urged all concerned to take legal action quickly against them (the anti-liberation and defeated forces).

If the government investigates the prevailing vandalism of the country neutrally, it will be revealed that the defeated forces of 1971 like Jamaat-Shibir are involved in this vandalism, he added.