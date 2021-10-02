Jatiya Party secretary general Ziauddin Ahmed Bablu passes away

Family members said, Bablu tested positive for Covid-19 and admitted to Labaid Specialised Hospital in capital’s Dhanmondi on 6 September. He was shifted to Bangladesh Specialised Hospital as his condition deteriorated further.

Bablu was made JaPa secretary on 26 July 2020. He was member of parliament from Chittagong-9 constituency in the 10th parliament. He hold several portfolios during Ershad regime and made prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s advisor in 2013.

Bablu was elected general secretary of Dhaka University Central Students Union (DUCSU) in 1982.