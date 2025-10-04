Jamaat finalises candidates, begins center-based preparations

Except for Gazipur-6 and Narsingdi-5 constituencies, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has finalised its candidates for the remaining 298 seats in the parliament and started preparatory activities nearly four months ahead of the polls.

The party has now moved into center-based preparations as part of its election strategy. These include organising training workshops for polling agents and forming center-based committees aimed at preventing irregularities at polling stations.

According to multiple senior sources within Jamaat, these activities will be completed within the next one to one and a half months.

Party sources say Jamaat’s goal in the 13th parliamentary election is to build a welfare state based on justice and equality in the spirit of the student-people’s uprising. With this objective, the party is fully engaged in election-oriented activities.