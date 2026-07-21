BNP to seek allies’ advice in running govt

Five months after forming the government, Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Tarique Rahman held his first formal meeting with the leaders of the parties that had joined the party’s simultaneous anti-government movement.

The meeting, which lasted about an hour and a half, took place on Monday evening at the State Guest House Jamuna. Discussions focused on the administration of the government, coordination with alliance partners, future political programmes, and the implementation of commitments made during the movement.

Following the meeting, the Prime Minister hosted a dinner in honour of the alliance leaders.

According to sources familiar with the meeting, it was arranged to obtain the opinions and advice of the alliance partners on governing the country and to further strengthen the long-standing political alliance.