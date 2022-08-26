BCL, Jubo League attack BNP procession, 50 injured

BNP men alleged that BCL men attacked them without any provocation. The ruling party men indiscriminately beat upazila BNP’s member secretary Hafizul Islam Khan, Mahila Dal leader Selina Rina, upazila Jubo Dal’s president Jaynal Abedin, Jubo Dal leader Masud Rana, BNP leader Mamun, Abul Mridha, Md Roni, Azim, Babul Bepari, Kawsar Hossain, Abul Kalam, Tanvir Hasan, Rokeya Begum and others, BNP men alleged.
Hafizul Islam Khan told Prothom Alo that BCL and Jubo League men attacked their peaceful procession with local and sharp weapons at the behest of policemen present there.
He said 50 BNP men were injured and 25 of them were treated in upazila health complex.
Sreenagar upazila BCL’s general secretary Fahim Islam said BNP men attacked a mourning procession of BCL brought out on Sreenagar bypass road to mark the month of mourning.
He denied BCL initiated the attack.
Officer-in-charge of Sreenagar police station Md Aminul Islam said the clash ensued as stones were pelted at BCL men from BNP’s procession.
He denied BNP’s allegation of abetting BCL men.