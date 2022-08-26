BCL, Jubo League attack BNP procession, 50 injured

A rally of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) came under attack in Munshiganj’s Sreenagar upazila on Friday morning.

BNP claimed at least 50 persons including the party’s member secretary of upazila unit were injured in the attack.

BNP alleged that the ruling Awami League’s associate bodies Chharta League and Jubo League carried out the attack in presence of police. Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), however, claimed that BNP men attacked their procession and injured 10-15 activists

Locals said leaders and activists of BNP and associate bodies thronged the Sreenagar-Dohar bypass area in the morning to join their scheduled programme protesting the price hike of essential commodities.

The BNP men brought out a procession at around 10 in the morning. BCL also brought out a procession at the same time.