Political parties must take firm stance on AL: Shafiqul Alam

Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam on Saturday said political parties must adopt a firm and unified stance on the fallen fascist Awami League, calling its recent move an “existential threat” to the nation’s democratic future.

“It’s time for all political parties to take a clear position regarding Sheikh Hasina and the Awami League. The way she is still speaking—branding those who participated in the July Uprising as terrorists—is deeply alarming,” Shafiqul said.

He made the remarks while speaking at a policy dialogue organised by TRACE Consulting on how political parties can use technology to better reflect citizens’ aspirations in their election manifestos at Hotel InterContinental in the capital.