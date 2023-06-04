No need for any headache over visa policy: Prime Minister

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina said, “There are many more oceans in this world, many more continents. We will travel to those continents and oceans, and build up friendships. Our economy will grow stronger, will be better, more vibrant.”

She said, “We will stand on our own feet. We will build up our own country, not look towards anyone else.”

The head of government Sheikh Hasina went on to say, “I will tell them, pay attention to the terrorist party that steals votes, that have always manipulated the elections, that toy with the fate of the people… The Canadian High Court has declared BNP to be a terrorist party. It is America that refused Tarique Zia a visa for his terrorism and corruption. Now they are turning to them.”

Saying that there were attempts to obliterate Awami League, the party president Sheikh Hasina said that there have been repeated attacks and assaults. There have been attempts to wipe out Awami League. Yahya Khan tried to do so, Ziaur Rahman tried to do so, Ershad and Khaleda Zia tried to do so. Awami League was built up as an organisation of the people and so no one could destroy this organisation.