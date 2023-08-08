BNP boycotts talk show of two private TV channels alleging ‘bias’

Opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has decided to boycott the talk show of two private televisions channels – Somoy Television and Ekattor TV.

The party has already instructed its leaders to refrain from participating in the talk show of these two television channels.

Regarding this, BNP publicity secretary Shahid Uddin Chowdhury told Prothom Alo these two television channels are showing bias, which is why BNP leaders who participate in talk show have been instructed to boycott these TV channels. However, there is no bar on these two TV channels to cover the programmes of BNP despite the boycott, he added.