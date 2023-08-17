One-party rule emerges in the country: GM Quader

Expressing his utter disappointment over the current rule, the JaPa chairman said, "If this trend continues, the country will transform into a prison where we have to live as slaves. We cannot lease out the country, which we attained through the sacrifices of tens of thousands of martyrs, to a certain quarter and become their slaves. We want a democratic Bangladesh, and there is no alternative to a free and fair election for a democratic system."

Regarding their alliance with the ruling party, GM Quader said, "We had supported Awami League that battled for the people’s right to vote and food."

He also recalled the glorious history of Awami League when it was a party for the people.