Law enforcement’s authority to open firing to quell protest has to be banned: Rizvi

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Monday demanded “banning forever” the law enforcing agencies’ authority to open firing to quell any protests and demonstrations.

He said that the precedent, the law enforcement under Sheikh Hasina has set up by opening firing from shotguns to disperse any demonstration, protest and political programme, has to be banned in this country forever.

From now on no barbaric law of any barbaric ruler could be implemented, he remarked.