Law enforcement’s authority to open firing to quell protest has to be banned: Rizvi
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Monday demanded “banning forever” the law enforcing agencies’ authority to open firing to quell any protests and demonstrations.
He said that the precedent, the law enforcement under Sheikh Hasina has set up by opening firing from shotguns to disperse any demonstration, protest and political programme, has to be banned in this country forever.
From now on no barbaric law of any barbaric ruler could be implemented, he remarked.
Ruhul Kabir Rizvi was talking to the media after paying homage to party’s founder Ziaur Rahman by placing wreaths at his grave in the city’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area in the morning.
Leaders of the newly formed convening committee of Munshiganj district unit of BNP accompanied Rizvi there.
“We have to initiate reforms in such a way so that no government could suppress the people showing a red eye; so that none could create obstructions against the people’s right to freedom of expression and thought. We want such an environment,” Rizvi stated.
‘AL’s hartal, blockade virtual’
Alleging that the former prime minister, who fled to India, has been “conspiring to create chaos” in the country, the senior BNP Leader said, Sheikh Hasina is desperate to get back to power to continue her barbaric rule.
According to him, she is getting shelter from the neighbouring country and ordering her leaders and activists to carry out instigating activities and conspire inside Bangladesh. But as she is not getting the support of the people, they have been enforcing hartal (strike) and blockade online. They are not able to go to the people.
“Where are her forces? Where are her Jubo League and Chhatra League, where is RAB and police, whom she used to shed blood of democratic forces and killed children?” he asked.
Remarking that there is no point in postponing elections for reforms, Rizvi called on the interim government to announce a roadmap for the next parliamentary elections as soon as possible.
“The time-limit for the elections has to be announced. The interim government must announce a date for holding a free, fair and neutral election, from which we and the nation were deprived for the last 17 years.”
Stating that BNP is not against the reforms, Rizvi said, “We already have said what reforms should be made. Reform is a continuous process, it will go on for decades; it will be made based on the demands of the people.”