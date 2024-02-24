BNP patronises syndicates, hoarders: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has said the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is sponsoring and supporting the hoarders and syndicates to create an anarchic situation regarding commodity prices.

He said this at a press conference at the political office of the AL president at Dhanmondi in the capital on Saturday.

"BNP nurtured the syndicate. It patronised the hoarders. Would it be wrong to say so? Those who are doing these activities are the old syndicates created by BNP," he said.