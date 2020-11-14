Jubo League's 201-member full committee announced

A 201-member full-fledged committee of Awami Jubo League was announced at the Awami League president’s Dhanmondi political office here this afternoon, reports BSS.
Earlier, Jubo League chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash and general secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil placed the proposal of the full-fledged committee.
Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader accepted the proposal.
Among 25 presidium members of the organization, names of 22 persons have been announced and the five posts are remaining vacant.
Advocate Mamunur Rashid, Manjur Alam Shaheen, Abu Ahmed Nasim Pavel, Sheikh Sohel Uddin, Dr Khaled Shawkat Ali, Sheikh Fazle Fahim, Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury Nixon, Tajuddin Ahmed, Jewel Areng, Anwar Hossain and Shahadat Hossain were among the 22 presidium members.
Biswas Matiur Rahman Badsha, Subrata Paul, Md Badiul Alam, Barrister Sheikh Fazle Nayeem and Md Rafiqul Alam Joarder have been made joint general secretaries.
Kazi Md Majharul Islam, Dr Helal Uddin, Md Saifur Rahman Sohag, Md Jahir Uddin Khashru, Md Sohel Parvez, Abu Munir Md Shahidul Haque Russell, Mashiur Rahman Chapal, Advocate Md Shamim Al Saiful Sohag and Prof Dr Md Rezaul Kabir were made organizing secretaries.
Besides, 21 persons were made different secretaries, 21 others deputy secretaries, 41 assistant secretaries and 75 others were made executive members.
In the seventh congress of the Awami Jubo League held in last year, Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash and Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil were made chairman and general secretary respectively.