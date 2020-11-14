Jubo League's 201-member full committee announced

A 201-member full-fledged committee of Awami Jubo League was announced at the Awami League president’s Dhanmondi political office here this afternoon, reports BSS.

Earlier, Jubo League chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash and general secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil placed the proposal of the full-fledged committee.

Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader accepted the proposal.