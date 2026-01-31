Tarique Rahman adopts different strategy to energise public rallies

At public rallies, the familiar tradition of the country’s politics is that leaders stand on the stage delivering speeches while party activists and supporters listen, applaud, and chant slogans. However, in this election campaign, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairman Tarique Rahman has added a different strategy to this familiar structure.

Tarique Rahman is not limiting himself only to speeches; at times he is calling ordinary people from the audience onto the stage, at other times speaking directly from the stage. He listens to local problems, asks questions, and gives immediate responses.

Campaigning for the 13th parliamentary election began on 22 January. On that day, Tarique Rahman launched his election campaign through a public rally in Sylhet city. It was there that he was first seen calling a person from the audience onto the stage and engaging in a conversation, which created considerable curiosity and excitement among those present.

In Sylhet, Tarique Rahman said that this time he wanted to ask a question to the people attending the rally. He then called for someone who had performed the holy Hajj or Umrah.

Many people raised their hands. From among them, Tarique Rahman called one person onto the stage. He asked the man where his home was. The answer came: Sunamganj. Tarique Rahman then asked the audience whether there were people from Sunamganj present. Hundreds of people raised their hands.