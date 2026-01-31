Election campaign
Tarique Rahman adopts different strategy to energise public rallies
Communication experts said that by calling a devout individual onto the stage and engaging in dialogue, Tarique Rahman created a connection with the large audience, increased interaction, and offered a response to the use of religion in election campaigning.
At public rallies, the familiar tradition of the country’s politics is that leaders stand on the stage delivering speeches while party activists and supporters listen, applaud, and chant slogans. However, in this election campaign, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairman Tarique Rahman has added a different strategy to this familiar structure.
Tarique Rahman is not limiting himself only to speeches; at times he is calling ordinary people from the audience onto the stage, at other times speaking directly from the stage. He listens to local problems, asks questions, and gives immediate responses.
Campaigning for the 13th parliamentary election began on 22 January. On that day, Tarique Rahman launched his election campaign through a public rally in Sylhet city. It was there that he was first seen calling a person from the audience onto the stage and engaging in a conversation, which created considerable curiosity and excitement among those present.
In Sylhet, Tarique Rahman said that this time he wanted to ask a question to the people attending the rally. He then called for someone who had performed the holy Hajj or Umrah.
Many people raised their hands. From among them, Tarique Rahman called one person onto the stage. He asked the man where his home was. The answer came: Sunamganj. Tarique Rahman then asked the audience whether there were people from Sunamganj present. Hundreds of people raised their hands.
A conversation then began between Tarique Rahman and the person brought onto the stage. Both spoke through microphones, and the people at the rally listened. Tarique Rahman asked the man several religious questions. One of them was: Who owns heaven and hell? The man replied, “Allah.” Tarique Rahman then asked the audience whether anyone other than Allah has the authority to grant what belongs to Him. The crowd responded in unison, “No.”
His conversations with these local individuals were striking. Some spoke about livelihood crises, others raised issues of law and order or rising prices. In immediate response, Tarique Rahman sometimes offered assurances, sometimes posed questions, and sometimes involved the entire rally in the discussion.
Not only in Sylhet, but in later rallies in other areas and in discussions with young people in different places, Tarique Rahman has used this strategy.
BNP insiders say this is a relatively new and striking strategy in Bangladesh’s electoral politics. Through this, public rallies are moving away from purely one-way speeches and becoming spaces for two-way interaction. This clearly conveys the message to voters that the party’s top leader is not only a speaker but also a listener.
According to analysts, a major target of this type of campaign is young and first-time voters, who are more accustomed to new digital platforms than traditional media. Monotonous speeches do not always attract people on digital platforms, whereas direct dialogue can.
BNP election steering committee member secretary and senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Ahmed told Prothom Alo, “I would say that this interaction, calling people from the crowd onto the stage and talking with them, represents a new kind of politics, through which a direct commitment between the leader and the people regarding problems and solutions is ensured. Moreover, people believe that only a leader who listens directly to problems or shows interest in listening can ensure solutions.”
Engaging the audience
Globally, many have been seen using such strategies. Most recently, in the New York City mayoral election in the United States, a large part of Democratic Party candidate Zohran Mamdani’s campaign was ‘interactive’, meaning Mamdani did not just speak one-way but also listened.
Former US President Barack Obama engaged directly with voters through ‘town hall meetings’ during his campaigns. French president Emmanuel Macron has also sparked discussions by participating in open dialogues with the public at various times.
Those involved say the aim of such campaign strategies is to reduce the distance between leaders and marginalised people. Outside politics, musicians or stage performers are often seen engaging directly with audiences at crowded gatherings. This is a popular global strategy for celebrities. Musicians or performers speak directly to audiences and take questions during concerts to make the atmosphere more lively and participatory. In communication terms, this is called ‘audience engagement’.
Tarique Rahman is not keeping people at rallies merely as listeners; he is turning them into speakers. At a rally in Bhashantek, Dhaka, on 23 January, Tarique Rahman spoke directly with five people—working-class individuals, small traders, women, and young people—standing in front of the stage.
Alongside differences in his speech style at rallies, another aspect of Tarique Rahman’s election campaign is also noticeable. That is, he is keeping his wife, Zubaida Rahman, by his side at election rallies. Such practices are commonly seen in the Western world. This strategy is known as presenting oneself as a ‘family man’.
Message of peace and tolerance
Since the day of his return to the country, Tarique Rahman has been trying to convey the message that restoring peace and order is his priority. He has also emphasised the importance of tolerance in politics.
Speaking at a reception event after returning to the country on 25 December, he said, “At any cost, we must remain calm in the face of provocation. We want peace in the country.”
In that speech, he said, “Regardless of our religion, class, or party affiliation, we must ensure that we maintain peace and order. We must ensure that people can live safely, that people of all classes and professions can remain safe.”
In his speeches at election rallies as well, Tarique Rahman has stressed peace and order. He has said that if BNP wins, law and order will be strictly controlled. At the same time, efforts to show tolerance are also visible. At a rally in Chattogram on 25 January, Tarique Rahman said that no matter who the rival parties are, many things can be said about them and many faults can be highlighted, but that will not benefit the people. Criticism for the sake of criticism will not fill people’s stomachs.
However, in this election, Tarique Rahman has criticised Jamaat-e-Islami’s role during the Liberation War and the use of religion in vote politics. At multiple programmes, he said, “These days, we hear some people or groups saying, ‘I saw this person, I saw that person, now look at this one.’ The people they talk about (Jamaat) were already seen by the people of this country in 1971. In 1971, how they killed hundreds of thousands of people to protect their own interests—just as the fallen autocrat killed thousands before fleeing to retain power.”
‘Family man’ image
Tarique Rahman, 60, joined BNP in 1988 by becoming a member of the Gabtali Upazila BNP unit in Bogura. He became a joint secretary general in 2002. After the death of his mother, former prime minister Khaleda Zia, last month, he became chairman, having previously served as acting chairman. Five days earlier, he returned to the country after 17 years of exile in the United Kingdom.
From 2003, Tarique Rahman became strongly involved in BNP’s organisational activities. That year, he held meetings with BNP’s union-level representatives across the country and later with Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal representatives. At these meetings, he would sometimes call local leaders onto the stage, ask questions, and respond. At times, he would step down from the stage with a microphone and go into the audience to ask questions directly.
Alongside differences in his speech style at rallies, another aspect of Tarique Rahman’s election campaign is also noticeable. That is, he is keeping his wife, Zubaida Rahman, by his side at election rallies. Such practices are commonly seen in the Western world. This strategy is known as presenting oneself as a ‘family man’.
The ‘family man’ image of politicians refers to presenting oneself to the public as a responsible husband, a caring father, and a person who believes in family values.
Communication experts say this is a very powerful and popular strategy in politics. Its main goal is to prove oneself as an ordinary and trustworthy person beyond a rigid or stern political identity.
How effective will it be?
Election campaigning will end on 10 February. By then, Tarique Rahman must reach 127.7 million voters. Informing voters about BNP’s election promises and what the party will do if it forms the government is essential, but not easy.
How effective Tarique Rahman’s strategy has been will be understood after the vote on 12 February. However, this campaign strategy and presentation at public rallies has already sparked discussion in political circles and is being seen as an attempt to give public rallies a new dimension.
Professor SM Shamim Reza of the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism at the University of Dhaka told Prothom Alo that such ‘interactive campaigns’ are not entirely new in the context of Bangladesh. Even in earlier times, the core of public relations was reaching out to people, listening to them, and even shaping local agendas in elections based on public opinion.
“It seems to me that Tarique Rahman wants to run a total campaign. I call it a total campaign because this is the era of digital media, where there are countless digital platforms. At the same time, there is a huge number of young and new voters who are not accustomed to very old media—radio, television, newspapers—but are used to new media and new platforms. My sense is that he is trying to address both aspects equally,” he added.