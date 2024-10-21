Merge Rural Electrification Board, Palli Bidyut Samity: AB Party

Asaduzzaman Fuaad, a barrister-at-law and joint member secretary of the AB Party, stated years of corruption under the previous government devastated the power sector, resulting in blackouts and price hikes that affect millions of rural consumers. He emphasised the need to clearly distinguish between rightful demands of PBS employees and potential sabotage orchestrated by individuals linked to the deposed authoritarian regime. He warned that indiscriminate arrests, dismissal and suspension of PBS employees without addressing the root causes would further destabilise the sector.

Mohammad Lokman, a professional engineer and assistant member secretary of the party, called for the immediate recognition of the legitimate demands of PBS workers and proposed that the two institutions be merged for better coordination. He also advocated for the permanent employment of PBS’s temporary staffs without any further delay.

The AB Party stressed that reforming the power sector is essential to reducing public suffering, and urged the government to address both short-term crises and long-term structural issues.