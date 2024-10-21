Merge Rural Electrification Board, Palli Bidyut Samity: AB Party
The Amar Bangladesh (AB) Party has called for a comprehensive reform and merger of the Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (REB) and the Palli Bidyut Samity (PBS/Rural Electricity Co-operatives) to address the ongoing issues in the power sector, particularly the corruption and mismanagement left by the previous regime.
During a press conference, AB Party leaders highlighted that over 80 per cent of the nation’s electricity distribution is managed by PBS, yet many operational decisions—such as purchasing materials and building infrastructure, policy making, employment structure —are all controlled by REB, which has led to inefficiency and consumer dissatisfaction.
Asaduzzaman Fuaad, a barrister-at-law and joint member secretary of the AB Party, stated years of corruption under the previous government devastated the power sector, resulting in blackouts and price hikes that affect millions of rural consumers. He emphasised the need to clearly distinguish between rightful demands of PBS employees and potential sabotage orchestrated by individuals linked to the deposed authoritarian regime. He warned that indiscriminate arrests, dismissal and suspension of PBS employees without addressing the root causes would further destabilise the sector.
Mohammad Lokman, a professional engineer and assistant member secretary of the party, called for the immediate recognition of the legitimate demands of PBS workers and proposed that the two institutions be merged for better coordination. He also advocated for the permanent employment of PBS’s temporary staffs without any further delay.
The AB Party stressed that reforming the power sector is essential to reducing public suffering, and urged the government to address both short-term crises and long-term structural issues.